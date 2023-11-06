Celebrating National Nachos Day and is weed more popular than tobacco?

It’s time to get cheesy and crunchy because Monday marks the celebration of National Nachos Day!

Whether you prefer your nachos with a simple cheese topping or piled high with beans, salsa, sour cream, and various other delectable toppings, this popular snack is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Did you know that the origins of nachos can be traced back to a man named Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, who concocted this tasty treat in 1943 while working as the maître d’ at a restaurant near the U.S.-Mexico border?

When a group of hungry U.S. Army wives visited the restaurant one night, Anaya whipped up some tortilla chip triangles topped with cheese and jalapeños, and the rest is history.

Today, nachos have become a beloved snack enjoyed all over Texas and beyond.

So, if you’re feeling hungry, make sure to indulge in some nachos today, and don’t forget to share your cheesy creations on social media with the hashtag #NationalNachosDay!

In other news, a U.S. poll from 2022 revealed more people are using weed instead of tobacco. IS THIS ANYTHING?

The study was funded by the NIH indicating that marijuana and hallucinogen use among young adults has reached record levels.

Notably, this marks the first time in history that a greater number of individuals report using marijuana compared to tobacco cigarettes, signaling a noteworthy change in consumption habits.