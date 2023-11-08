Search
Celebrating National STEM Day with TikTok star ‘Chem Teacher Phil’

Easy scence with TikTok’s ‘Chem Teacher Phil’

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of National STEM Day, we’re thrilled to have Phil Cook, also known as “Chem Teacher Phil,” right here in our studio.

With nearly 4 million followers on TikTok, Phil has become a sensation for his engaging and approachable approach to teaching chemistry.

Today, he’ll be demonstrating how everyday objects can illuminate the fascinating world of chemical reactions.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of STEM education with this dynamic and educational session, and be sure to check out more of Phil’s STEM content on TikTok’s STEM feed for an incredible learning experience.

