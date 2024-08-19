Celebrating women in STEM: Dr. Carlotta Berry and Tiffany Trusty share their stories

Dr. Carlotta A. Berry and Tiffany Trusty joined us on All Indiana to discuss the vital role women play in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and the challenges they face.

Dr. Berry, a Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, made history as the first Black woman to earn tenure, become a full professor, and secure an endowed chairship at Rose-Hulman.

Despite her accomplishments, Dr. Berry’s journey in STEM has not always been easy.

Women make up only 27% of STEM workers, reflecting the gender gap that still exists in these fields.

In honor of the upcoming Women’s Equality Day, Dr. Berry and Tiffany Trusty, the President of Women & Hi Tech, shared their insights on the progress women have made in STEM and the work that still needs to be done.

They highlighted the importance of encouraging young girls and women to pursue STEM careers and discussed the need for greater support and representation.

Their conversation served as a powerful reminder of the impact women can have in these fields and the importance of continuing to break down barriers for future generations.