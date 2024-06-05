Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s tips for a meatless backyard BBQ

How to prepare a meatless summer BBQ with Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Are you ready to make your next backyard BBQ amazing and meatless? Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who has won on “Iron Chef” and “Chopped,” is here to help!

Marcus Samuelsson is a famous chef known for his incredible cooking skills. He has won cooking competitions like “Iron Chef” and “Chopped.”

Now, he wants to share his tips for making delicious meatless BBQ dishes.

Having a meatless BBQ can be healthy and delicious. It’s a great way to enjoy fresh vegetables and new flavors. Plus, it’s a fun way to try something different at your BBQ.

With Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s tips, you can create a delicious and exciting meatless BBQ.

Try grilling a variety of vegetables, plant-based burgers, and even fruit for dessert.

Your guests will love the tasty and healthy options! Get ready to enjoy your next backyard BBQ, meatless style!