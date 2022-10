All Indiana

Celebrity chiropractor talks laughter being ‘best medicine,’ new book, patient practical jokes, more

They say laughter is the best medicine, and sometimes you need a doctor who can crack you up. If you are in need of a good laugh, we can give you a referral to Doctor Friedman!

He’s a chiropractor to the stars. His patients have included John Travolta, Val Kilmer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robin William, Paul Newman and more.

His latest book is “Funny Bones: True Tales of a Chiropractor That Will Crack You Up.”