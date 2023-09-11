Celebrity photographer recalls life-changing journey to space

Prepare to be awestruck as world-renowned photographer Blair Bunting takes us on an incredible journey beyond the confines of Earth’s atmosphere.

Join us as he shares his remarkable career photographing space, including his latest photo series captured from aboard the U-2 S Dragon Lady, perched an astonishing 70,000 feet above our planet’s surface.

On September 5th, Blair unveiled this mesmerizing collection, and now he’s ready to delve into the creative process behind these otherworldly images.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear firsthand about his adventures in space photography and his mission to capture the mysteries of the universe.