All Indiana

Celebrity real estate agent talks outrageous client experiences

Selling real estate to the rich and famous is always an adventure.

There are so many amazing and untold stories behind the scenes of luxury real estate, and we’ve found someone who will tell all.

Valerie Fitzgerald, the former star of HGTV’S “Selling L.A.” and one of Coldwell Banker’s Top 10 agents with 3-billion dollars in sales, joined us today to share some of her most interesting experiences with the industry.

You can hear more from Fitzgerald on her podcast, “Real Estate – Real Laughs.”