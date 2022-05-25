All Indiana

Celtic Woman singer Chloe Angew talks tour coming to Indy

If you didn’t know before, you know now after seeing her on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” that Chloe Agnew has a powerful set of pipes!

She’s apart of the most successful all-female Irish group in history, Celtic Woman, and they’re returning to Indianapolis as part of their 2022 North American tour.

Angew is featured on 14 Celtic Woman albums which have sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, and she’ll be here in concert at the Murat Theatre on Friday, June 3.

She joined us live to share what people can expect from their upcoming performance.

