CES 2025 showcases innovative tech that simplifies everyday tasks and enhances life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, currently underway in Las Vegas, offers a sneak peek into tomorrow’s tech. The event runs from Jan. 7 – 10.

With over 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space and more than 2,500 companies in attendance, CES is where the future comes to life. From artificial intelligence (AI) to advances in digital health, this year’s event is packed with innovations that promise to revolutionize how we live, work, and play.

“All Indiana” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with CES Spokesperson Allison Fried about some new tech introduced at CES.

Artificial intelligence is a dominant theme at CES 2025, seamlessly integrated into nearly every product. In the mobility space, visitors can explore advancements like AI-powered cars, smart garbage trucks and emergency vehicles that use technology to enhance safety and efficiency.

L’Oreal is showcasing an innovative at-home hair coloring system that uses AI to mix the perfect color and apply it with precision.

In the digital health sector, a standout product is The Nudge, a smart pill case designed to help individuals keep track of their medication.

Another clever gadget combines a phone charger with one terabyte of storage. This device automatically backs up your phone’s data while it charges, ensuring you never lose your important files or work data again.

Allison stresses that the central theme of this year’s CES is “digital coexistence.” She explained that these innovations aren’t meant to take over, but rather to simplify our lives and save time.

From reducing mundane tasks to offering smarter solutions for health and work, CES 2025 is a testament to how technology can be a force for good in our everyday lives.