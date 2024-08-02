Champion bodybuilder Paula Davis raises awareness with ASL

Paula Davis, a competitive bodybuilder known as “Wonder Woman,” is on a mission to promote inclusivity and raise awareness about American Sign Language (ASL) within the bodybuilding community. As a member of her church’s deaf ministry, Davis has integrated ASL into her bodybuilding performances to encourage acceptance and make the sport more accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Davis began her journey in bodybuilding in 2005 but had to put her aspirations on hold due to a breast cancer diagnosis, which led to a mastectomy and chemotherapy. Ten years later, in 2016, she returned to the sport and began competing. Despite the delay, Davis remained determined to achieve her goals, including becoming Miss Indiana.

Incorporating ASL into her routines, Davis aims to bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf communities within the sport. During her one-minute routine, she signs the lyrics of her chosen song, allowing those who are hearing impaired to engage with her performance.

Davis shared an impactful moment when a young boy, who was deaf, approached her after a competition and expressed his desire to become a bodybuilder, inspired by her use of sign language. This experience reinforced her commitment to making bodybuilding more inclusive.

Davis encourages others to learn basic ASL through online resources like YouTube or to seek out local organizations that offer more in-depth instruction. She emphasizes that even small gestures, such as a smile, can make a significant difference in making someone feel acknowledged and included.

Davis will be competing at the Premier Muscle and Indiana State Championships, continuing her efforts to spread awareness about ASL. For more information on the event and Davis’s mission, viewers can visit the station’s website.