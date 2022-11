All Indiana

Champions of Magic show features mind-bending illusions this weekend

They’ve sold out theaters across the globe with their mind-bending illusions.

And this weekend, the “Champions of Magic” perform three shows in Indiana.

They’re bringing daring, large-scale illusions, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, mind-blowing predictions and levitation.

Event Dates:

Friday, November 25 Honeywell Center, Wabash

Saturday, November 26, Murat Theatre

Sunday, November 27, Murat Theatre

