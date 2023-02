All Indiana

Changing mindsets of people who fear getting older

It’s no secret that society values youth and beauty. As days go by, we’re all getting older, but this is a common fear for many people.

I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase, “Oh, what I’d do to be that age again.” Well, Author Michael Taylor joined Wednesday’s All Indiana to help people change their mindset on old age.

You can find out more in his book, “I’m Not Okay With Gray,” which can be found in popular stores nationwide including Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.