All Indiana

‘Charmed’ star Jordan Donica dishes on what fans can expect from season finale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may know him from the CW’s “Charmed”, which you can catch on WISH-TV on Friday nights, but did you know he’s also an Indiana native?

Jordan Donica stars as Jordan, a law student and amateur boxer, in the CW’s “Charmed” reboot. He stopped by All Indiana on Tuesday to talk about the show and what fans can expect.

“There are a lot of exciting things about to happen on the show that I think a lot of people will be very surprised by,” said Donica. “And there’s a lot of amazing magic, amazing action.”

