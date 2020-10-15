All Indiana

Check out ZooBoo and Trick-or-Treat Trail at Indianapolis Zoo

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ZooBoo celebrates Halloween at the Indianapolis Zoo with lots of attractions to enjoy during the season including a live DJ, Halloween activities and, of course, a chance to interact with some of the animals.

WISH-TV is this year’s media partner and the sponsor for the Trick-or-Treat Trail. For kids, it means a chance to get in costume and get some early trick-or-treat candy at one of four treat stations. At night, the trail offers beverages for the adults.

Watch the video to check out some of the kids in costume and hear about everything visitors can look forward to at this year’s ZooBoo.

Because of capacity restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, you have to buy tickets online.

FUN FOR THE FAMILY: It’s a great day to check out the “Zoo Boo” at the Indianapolis Zoo We’re Live at the Trick-Or-Treat Trail sponsored by WISH-TV🎉🎉🎉🎃🎃🎃🎃 #trickortreat #IndyZooBoo #fun #family All Indiana

Posted by Randall Newsome on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

