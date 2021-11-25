Children’s Museum of Indianapolis adds light show to Jolly Days attraction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — It’s already Christmas at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and every year the venue brings in the season with the Jolly Days Winter Wonderland celebration.
Families can make some holiday memories in the festive and kid-friendly atmosphere, which includes a new flashy light show and animation that’s been added to their ice castle this year.
Children also can learn how to groom a reindeer, go ice fishing, or go ice skating in socks. All this keeps the crowd entertained before Santa Claus arrives Friday.
News 8 talked with museum’s public relations manager, Leslie Olsen, about the plans for Santa’s anticipated arrival, all the fun attractions kids can interact with at Jolly Days, and even tested out his sock skating skills.
Advance-sale tickets are encouraged.
Other holiday events at the Children’s Museum
- “The Christmas Quest” live performances in Lilly Theater: Here we have Jolly old St. Nick but he wasn’t always old. This show will focus on key questions including how did St. Nick become Santa in the first place? Through an epic quest to the North Pole, the audience will follow along with his trials and tests to gain the magic powers needed to bring joy to all the children of the world.
- Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy a hot breakfast with family while creating a holiday ornament for the tree and frame for a favorite family photo. Visit the Jolly Days exhibit to sock skate on the ice pond, cook up some goodies in the Tradition Kitchen and play some classic games. Visit with Santa, too.
- North Pole PJ Party: Starting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11, Santa is off for the day, and the elves are ready to party! Bring a favorite stuffed friend and wear cozy PJs. Decorate a cupcake ornament, discover Andy the Zookeeper’s favorite winter wildlife while making a backyard bird feeder, explore the latest in elf fashion while making a festive scarf, and much more. This party will be as cool as the North Pole.
- Build Gingerbread House: A family favorite is back. Build family memories by constructing a gingerbread house together.
- Santa’s Workshop: Santa’s elves need some help! Join this holiday program to decorate and assemble a wooden toy.