All Indiana

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis adds light show to Jolly Days attraction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — It’s already Christmas at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and every year the venue brings in the season with the Jolly Days Winter Wonderland celebration.

Families can make some holiday memories in the festive and kid-friendly atmosphere, which includes a new flashy light show and animation that’s been added to their ice castle this year.

Children also can learn how to groom a reindeer, go ice fishing, or go ice skating in socks. All this keeps the crowd entertained before Santa Claus arrives Friday.

News 8 talked with museum’s public relations manager, Leslie Olsen, about the plans for Santa’s anticipated arrival, all the fun attractions kids can interact with at Jolly Days, and even tested out his sock skating skills.

Advance-sale tickets are encouraged.

Other holiday events at the Children’s Museum