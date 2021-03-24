Children’s Museum of Indianapolis exhibits welcome March Madness, superhero fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is giving families a dose of March Madness with the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Meanwhile, superhero fans can come celebrate the 80th anniversary of “Wonder Woman” with the museum’s “DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers” exhibit.

Randall Newsome went to check out both exhibits with Allison Little, associate vice president of exhibits. Watch the videos for more.

Both exhibits are free to attend with general admission tickets.