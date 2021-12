All Indiana

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosts ‘Countdown to Noon’

“Countdown to Noon,” It’s a New Year’s Eve tradition families love, and it doesn’t require staying up until midnight.

The event is back at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and Kimberly Harms Robinson, director of media relations for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, joined us today with what you need to know about this beloved Indy tradition.

For more information visit, childrensmuseum.org/visit/calendar/event/213.