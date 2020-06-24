Children’s Museum of Indianapolis reopening to donors, members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is slowly but surely reopening its doors to families.

Donor families were allowed inside Wednesday. The staff is preparing to bring members back Monday. A public reopening date will be announced sometime before the end of June.

“I think you’ll be pleased if you’re a parent with what we’re doing,” said Brian Statz, vice president of operations. “We’ve put a lot of work into getting to today.”

Before getting back to the fun, families will have to follow new rules before re-entering the building. First, kids age 2 and older must wear masks. “It’s the rule that the CDC has recommended, but there all exceptions if you have a medical condition,” Statz said.

He says although it’s an adjustment for the visitors, the younger museum visitors are getting on board.

“The kids are surprisingly good at wearing the masks. They think it’s almost fun. Moms and dads are catching up to the kids.”

The museum’s floors have also been marked for social distancing on the inside, and there are multiple sanitation stations. Statz believes if people are willing to follow the new COVID-19 safety measures, families won’t be disappointed.

“It’s still the museum that people remember, just a few more rules,” he said. “It’s still a lot of fun, and we hope you can join us.”

Statz says after they allow members inside, the next goal is to function with 3,000 people in the museum; that’s less than 50% capacity.