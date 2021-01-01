Children’s Museum’s ‘Countdown to Noon’ closes 2020 for kids during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Thursday pulled off its annual Countdown to Noon celebration despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the museum used its two countdowns, one at noon and one at 2 p.m., to help space people out for safety.

They also had the event in the museum theater, instead of its expansive lobby, so people could be seated in groups and spread out.

Watch the interview with Kimberly Harms Robinson, director of public and media relations, to learn more about the event.

