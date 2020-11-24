Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo is bigger than ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating 52 years of Christmas tradition in a big way.

Santa’s Village is the newest event where hours are extended to visit Santa, including Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, where cookies and decorations will be given, along with a Tunnel of Lights for pictures to be taken.

Safety is first this year due to the pandemic. The zoo has several safety procedures to keep people safe, including social distancing guidelines and mandatory mask wearing.

Christmas at the Zoo festivities are held from 5-9 p.m. each night, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30.

Everyone is required to reserve a timed-entry ticket in advance online.