75th annual Christmas Gift & Hobby Show returns to Indy for festive shopping fun

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show returns to Indianapolis for its 75th year, offering holiday shopping, activities, and entertainment for all ages. Starting Wednesday, November 6, the five-day event will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ West Pavilion and features 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage, themed events, and more. “We hope everyone will come out and get in the holiday spirit,” said spokesperson Barbara Coles.

Visitors will be greeted by a massive, freshly cut Christmas tree—the largest in the show’s history. It will be fully decorated, making for an ideal photo spot. Coles noted the tree will provide the traditional evergreen scent many look forward to each holiday season. Attendees can expect a full lineup of events, including live music, vendor booths with unique gifts, and even tips on creating festive tablescapes.

The show also includes themed days, such as “Ladies Night Out” on Wednesday evening, which offers shopping and refreshments for a relaxing evening with friends. Friday is “Hero Day,” where veterans and first responders can enter free with their ID, while Sunday honors educators, allowing teachers to attend free of charge.

A special appearance from Zuzu, the beloved character from the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is set to delight fans. She will be available each day for autographs and photos.

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show runs Wednesday through Sunday, offering a family-friendly environment to kickstart holiday shopping and seasonal celebrations. “We’re excited to offer a place where people can start to celebrate Christmas and get in the festive spirit,” Coles added.

Details:

Dates: November 6-10

November 6-10 Location: Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion

Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion Features: 300 vendors, live entertainment, themed events, and family activities

300 vendors, live entertainment, themed events, and family activities Special Events: Ladies Night Out, Hero Day, Educator Day, and guest appearance by Zuzu from :It’s a Wonderful Life:

For more information, visit christmasgiftandhobbyshow.com.