Christmas Overload Home Tour brings support to Phoenix Theatre during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– In one century-old home, you can find thousands of lights and ornaments, endless Christmas decorations, more than 30 trees and “more Santas than Macy’s!” That’s only some of what’s in store during the Christmas Overload Home Tour experience.

Visitors can take part in the family-friendly experience which also includes food trucks, warm drinks for adults and kids, art displays, wreaths and gifts.

All proceeds from the tour benefit the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got a preview of the tour with homeowner, Michael Quinn, and also got to chat with Katy Pataluch about how they came together for this effort to support the theatre.

The home is located at 3706 North Washington Blvd, Indianapolis.

Choose tickets from three different time blocks: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., or 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

You can grab tickets online.

Masks are required while inside the home.