Christmas-themed pop-up bar opens at Hotel Carmichael

Adults only holiday pop-up in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A new holiday-themed pop-up bar is now open inside Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Prancer’s Parlour offers guests a unique holiday bar experience.

It’s part of a larger holiday-themed experience called Reindeer Alley.

Reindeer Alley consists of nine different locations operated by Coury Hospitality.

All of the locations are named after reindeer, with Hotel Carmichael being named after Prancer.

The bar includes special holiday-themed drinks, including the fireside chai, which is a holiday-themed old fashion.

There’s also a peppermint mocha drink as well.

This is the first year Hotel Carmichael has opened Prancer’s Parlour.

Prancer’s Parlour will continue through Jan. 4.

They’re open every Wednesday through Saturday.

Wednesday and Thursday Prancer’s Parlour will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight.

On Friday and Saturday the bar is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

