Church hosting free drive-thru food drive pick-up for people in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Victory Tabernacle Apostolic Church serves the Haughville community on the near-west side of Indianapolis, but recently with the COVID-19 crisis, serving people has taken on a whole new meaning.

“When I thought about the coronavirus, I knew it would affect people in their jobs, meaning less money and less groceries,” Bishop William L. Harris said. “We have working people here.”

His wife Linda came up with the idea to host a free drive-thru food pick-up for people in their community who could use a meal. When they first put their heads together, they wanted to feed 100 residents. In just a week’s time that goal rose to feeding 300.

Harris talks more about how the drive-thru was thought up on Randall Newsome’s Facebook Live.

The meals include chicken fingers, hamburger patties, bread, macaroni, peanut butter and jelly and more.

Harris says the event is all about giving people the necessities to provide a meal for a family that he’s hopeful can last two or three days. It’s a love offering to a community he has a passion for and where he grew up.

“That’s my heart’s desire is to help this neighborhood,” Harris said. “I love this neighborhood. I want them to know we care as a church. We’re not just a building.”

The drive-thru food pick up is happening Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until the church runs out of food to give.

The church is located at 761 N. Sheffield Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46222