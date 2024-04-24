CICOA assisting local senior citizens during ‘Home Yard Clean-Up Day’

A volunteer with CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions works during a Safe at Home Yard Clean-Up Day in April 2023. (Provided photo/CICOA via Mirror Indy)

Get ready to make a difference in the lives of seniors in the Indianapolis area with CICOA’s upcoming Safe at Home Yard Clean-Up Day!

Joining us is Steve Gerber, Chief Development Officer at CICOA, joined us to share more information!

It’s happening April 27th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

CICOA, an organization dedicated to serving older adults and individuals with disabilities, will be focusing its efforts on 10 seniors’ homes in the 46218 and 46226 zip codes.

The goal is to rally around 100 volunteers to participate, forming teams of 5 to 15 individuals at each home.

With many of these residences having overgrown bushes and trees in need of trimming, volunteers will be tackling spring yard maintenance tasks to ensure that seniors can safely enjoy their outdoor spaces.

This event presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses, groups of friends, or anyone passionate about giving back to their community to get involved.

Whether you have green thumbs or simply a willingness to lend a hand, your support is invaluable in spreading the word about this impactful initiative.

To learn more about how you can get involved as a volunteer or to register for the event, visit the official CICOA website at https://cicoa.org/event/yard-clean-up/.

Together, let’s work towards creating safer and more enjoyable outdoor spaces for seniors in need, one yard at a time.