Circle City Sweets introduces fall flavors for the season

Circle City Sweets is gearing up for the fall season at The AMP at 16 Tech, and owner Cindy Hawkins recently shared some of their seasonal treats. Known for using real butter and creating delightful pastries, Circle City Sweets is getting into the autumn spirit with pumpkin, apple, and other fall-inspired flavors.

Hawkins highlighted the array of treats they are offering this season. Starting with the popular pumpkin roll, she also showcased a pumpkin chocolate chip muffin and pumpkin bars topped with toasted pumpkin seeds and cream cheese icing. At the center of the selection were their signature sugar cookies, a favorite recipe passed down from Hawkins’ mother. They also brought caramel sauce and jams, including flavors perfect for pairing with their baked goods.

For fans of apple treats, Circle City Sweets introduced a caramel apple Bundt cake and “Ma’s Apple Squares,” a recipe inherited from Hawkins’ grandmother. They also displayed a variety of macarons, including flavors like S’mores, apple butter buttercream, and pumpkin.

One standout offering was the pumpkin bread topped with a pumpkin seed streusel, served with cranberry butter. Hawkins noted that this combination has been a hit at farmers’ markets, leading them to sell larger portions of the cranberry butter due to high demand. “This is one of my very favorite things,” she said, adding that the texture and flavor pairing is perfect for the season.

Beyond their seasonal lineup, Circle City Sweets is also busy preparing for the World Food Championships. Hawkins mentioned that they are currently working in their test kitchen to support a student competition, where two teams from the Carmel Culinary Club will compete for a spot in the juniors’ category. “Team Indiana is sponsoring that today,” she added.

For those looking to indulge in some fall flavors, Circle City Sweets is located at The AMP at 16 Tech, where they offer their seasonal treats and more. The shop is open to customers looking to experience their autumn offerings, and their products are also available at local farmers’ markets.