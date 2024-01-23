Circus City: History meets entertainment

Jody Blankenship, serving as the President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, joined us for a discussion about the society’s latest exhibition.

The exhibit, titled “Circus City,” delves into the history of the circus in Indiana.

Blankenship will shed light on the exhibition’s unique approach, focusing on the circus as a narrative intricately woven with the stories of people and labor during the 20th century.

The exploration encompasses various facets of the circus within the Hoosier State, providing a comprehensive understanding of its cultural and historical significance.

“Circus City” is currently open to the public and will run until June 8, 2024, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in this fascinating journey through Indiana’s circus heritage.

For those seeking further information about the Indiana Historical Society, they can visit www.indianahistory.org.