All Indiana

Cirque Italia comes to Greenwood Park Mall this weekend, Castleton Square Mall next weekend

It’s a breathtaking adventure, a pirate-themed circus event showcasing innovative human talents and performing the most daring acts.

That visual describes Cirque Italia’s amazing water circus.

The adventure begins Thursday night and runs through Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall and next week at the Castleton Square Mall.

Three of the show’s stars joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to give a preview of the show.