City of Fishers celebrates a legend, Dr. King

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Stephanie Perry joined us to provide valuable insights into the exciting plans that the city of Fishers has in store for celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

With her engaging presence, Stephanie will unravel the details of a day filled with events, demonstrating how the entire family can partake in a meaningful and enjoyable celebration.

Tune in to catch the enthusiasm and learn more about the inspiring initiatives planned to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

