City of Fishers to host weeklong celebration of local shopping & dining

The City of Fishers is kicking off its 3rd annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series this weekend.

The weeklong event begins on Saturday, July 16 and runs through Saturday, July 23.

The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week.

With deals ranging from 20% off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.