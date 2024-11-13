Clean Comedy Show for a Cause & Toy Shopping Spree combines laughter, giving back

The holiday season is bringing family-friendly laughs to Indianapolis with “Clean Comedy for a Cause” at the Wit Theater on Shelby Street. The event, set for Saturday with shows at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., features local comedians and a mission to give back to the community through a toy drive.

Comedian and organizer Mike Powell explained the purpose behind the event. “We do this every year as a way to give back to the community,” he said. This year, the toy drive benefits Black Ops, an organization that will distribute toys to children in shelters. “For every toy someone buys for their family, the toy drop will match it by donating another toy to a child in need.”

Laughter with a Purpose

The event focuses on clean comedy, making it suitable for all ages. Powell emphasized the importance of creating a family-friendly atmosphere. “You can bring your kids and show them the meaning of Christmas by giving to others,” he said. Comedian Tony Bronchitis added, “It’s about lifting each other up and realizing we’re all here for a common goal.”

Last year’s event raised over 300 toys, with emotional moments from children donating their own gifts to those less fortunate. “Some kids gave back toys because they knew others didn’t have any,” Powell recalled. “It was very emotional and a great cause.”

A Community Effort

The Wit Theater, known for hosting comedy sports events, is providing its venue for the weekend, pausing regular programming to support the event. “They put their show on hold for a better cause,” Powell said. Attendees will also receive free pizza and soft drinks as part of the experience.

Who’s Performing

The lineup includes comedians Emanuel T., Lara Pizza, and Tony Bronchitis, among others. The show promises a mix of humor and heart. Powell reflected on the power of laughter, saying, “Laughter is the best medicine. It brings people together and creates unity.”

Tickets and Information

Tickets start at $30, with proceeds benefiting the toy drive. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cszindianapolis.com. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a day of laughter while making a difference in the lives of children this holiday season.