Coach Doherty’s resilient leadership journey released in new book

(Photo Provided/Coach Matt Doherty.)
by: Divine Triplett
In his book, Coach Matt Doherty bares his soul, recounting the challenges, adversities, and betrayals he faced both on and off the basketball court.

This narrative provides readers with an intimate look into the true essence of leadership as Doherty navigates through the highs and lows of a life devoted to realizing his dreams.

From persuading his parents to opt for a basketball camp over a conventional summer job to grappling with the revelation of true friendships, each chapter unfolds with raw honesty and vulnerability.

Throughout the journey, Doherty emphasizes that the path to leadership is far from easy, riddled with unexpected twists and turns.

Yet, amidst suffering, he emerges as a dedicated leader, unafraid to confront tough questions and share profound insights with his followers.

