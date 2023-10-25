Cody and Kayla play ‘Would You Rather…?’

Spin Master, a prominent global children’s entertainment company, is renowned for creating exceptional play experiences across three distinct creative domains: toys, entertainment, and digital games. Spin Master brought a number of games to “All Indiana” today. In an engaging game of “Would You Rather…?” Cody Adams and Kayla Sullivan immerse themselves in a playful game designed to challenge their knowledge of one another.

Established in 1994 in Toronto, Canada, by the vision and collaboration of two childhood friends, Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie, Spin Master expanded its horizons with the inclusion of their classmate, Ben Varadi. From a modest inception with a single product, the company has steadily evolved into a global leader in children’s entertainment.