Indianapolis color analyst Elizabeth Baker helps people find their perfect colors

Indianapolis-based color analyst Elizabeth Baker is helping people find the perfect colors for their skin tones, offering insights into what hues make their features stand out. Baker explained that color analysis is a tool that categorizes people into one of four seasonal color palettes—summer, spring, autumn, or winter—based on factors like skin tone, contrast, and undertone. “It’s going to make your eyes pop, your skin glow, and your jaw look more defined,” she said, emphasizing that each season has specific colors that are “knockout” for different individuals.

The process, which typically takes about an hour, starts with determining undertones using different colored drapes. “Undertone can really drive which season you’re in,” Baker noted, showing how colors like cool purples or warm oranges reveal each person’s best tones. For those like Cody, who found that cool tones suit him best, Baker recommended sticking to winter or summer palettes. She pointed out that colors closest to the face, like scarves or tops, should ideally match a person’s palette to create a cohesive look.

Baker also explained how color analysis can simplify wardrobe decisions, especially for people going through life changes or seeking a confidence boost. “It makes getting dressed so much easier,” she said, adding that many clients, especially moms, find it helpful in building a wardrobe that feels comfortable and flattering.

While Baker offers in-person sessions, she also provides virtual consultations where clients send makeup-free selfies to help determine their best colors. She emphasized that everyone ultimately has a unique palette, which often includes “sister palettes” with overlapping colors, allowing some flexibility in color choices.

Baker’s work has gained attention on platforms like TikTok, where interest in personalized color analysis is growing. With her expertise, Baker helps clients feel confident and look their best, showing that the right colors can make a noticeable difference in appearance and ease the process of choosing outfits.

For more information, visit thecolorcoordinator.com.