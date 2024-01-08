Colts are out…up next: The 2024 NFL draft PLUS Tiger Woods and Nike end 27-year partnership

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 season concluded in disappointment with a heartbreaking 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, eliminating them from playoff contention and granting the AFC South title to the Texans.

The defeat marked the end of a season that saw the Colts finish with a 9-8 record, a significant improvement from the previous year’s 4-12-1 performance.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Colts won’t be picking as high in the 2024 NFL Draft as they did last April when they secured the fourth overall pick for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts are set to pick 15th in the upcoming draft. The top three picks are already determined, with the Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers), Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots holding the first three spots.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Nike, after a 27-year partnership, have announced their split. Woods took to social media to express gratitude for the long collaboration, signaling the end of an era.

Nike responded with appreciation, acknowledging it was a memorable journey. The future of Woods’ next brand partnership remains uncertain. [Source: WISH TV]