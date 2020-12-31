Colts celebrate ‘Fan Appreciation Week’ with surprises for Indy’s front-line heroes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts celebrated “Fan Appreciation Week” differently in 2020 ahead of the team’s final home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This year, the football team wanted to honor front-line heroes in the community.

Colts cheerleaders and the mascot Blue drove to several locations in the city to surprise essential workers and first responders with gifts from the team in advance of Sunday’s game that will be limited to 10,000 fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re missing seeing 65,000 Colts fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, but being able to do these special visits just reminds us that just because our fans aren’t able to all be inside Lucas Oil stadium Colts pride still reigns strong here in Indianapolis,” Colts Event Manager, Chelsea Durham, said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department and health care workers at IU Health Hospital were among those honored.

The team gave away Colts gear, gift cards to restaurants and more.

