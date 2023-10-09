Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin teams up with Hoagies and Hops for charity

Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin has partnered with Hoagies and Hops to host a fundraiser benefiting his foundation, Shelice’s Angels. This collaboration aims to support the mission of Shelice’s Angels, a nonprofit organization founded by Franklin in 2020.

The foundation, named in honor of Zaire’s late mother, Shelice, is dedicated to inspiring and nurturing the potential of the communities it serves. Shelice’s Angels offers two key programs as part of its mission:

Business Academy: This program focuses on equipping young individuals with essential financial literacy skills. It aims to empower youth with knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, promoting financial independence and responsibility. Day in the Life: Through this initiative, Shelice’s Angels provides youth with the unique opportunity to shadow professionals from various industries. This hands-on experience allows young people to gain valuable insights into different careers, fostering their career aspirations and professional development.

During the fundraiser at Hoagies and Hops, patrons can enjoy “the Zaire” cheesesteak, a signature menu item named after Franklin. Notably, Hoagies and Hops has pledged to contribute 20% of the day’s food and beverage sales to support Shelice’s Angels’ initiatives and community-focused programs.

Kristina Mazza, the owner of Hoagies and Hops, will feature “the Zaire” hoagie during the fundraiser event. This partnership exemplifies the commitment of both Franklin and Hoagies and Hops to give back to the community and make a positive impact on the lives of young individuals through the philanthropic efforts of Shelice’s Angels.