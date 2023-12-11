Colts & Pacers defeated, rough 24 hours for Indy and couples ‘D.I.N.Ks’ brag about child-free lifestyle

Colts & Pacers defeated, rough 24 hours for Indy and couples ‘D.I.N.Ks’ brag about child-free lifestyle

It’s been a challenging 24 hours for Indianapolis sports fans, with both the Colts and the Pacers experiencing losses.

The disappointment in the sporting world was palpable.

Meanwhile, a different kind of buzz has been circulating on social media as ‘DINK’ couples, which stands for Dual Income, No Kids, have gone viral on platforms like TikTok.

These young couples are openly celebrating their child-free lifestyles, showcasing the financial perks that come with it.

The term ‘DINK’ refers to married or committed couples who have consciously chosen not to have children, citing reasons like lifestyle preferences, personal freedom, and increased financial savings.

Their videos highlight the joys of child-free living, from impromptu Costco runs to spontaneous nights out, more disposable income, and the freedom to travel.

The trend is catching fire among millennials and Gen Z couples, sparking conversations about different paths to happiness and fulfillment in life.