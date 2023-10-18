Colts QB faces season-ending surgery; Oyster feast date dilemma…Is This Anything?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to undergo season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury, as confirmed by team owner Jim Irsay and head coach Shane Steichen.

Coach Steichen emphasized that the decision was made in the best interest of Richardson’s long-term health and the franchise’s future, aiming to have him fully recovered for the next season. Read more.

In other news, a first date in Atlanta took an unexpected turn when a woman devoured a staggering 48 oysters at Fontaine’s Oyster House, accumulating a giant tab.

While her date claimed to have invited her for drinks, she indulged in four platters of oysters and even a crab cakes and potatoes entree.

Much to her dismay, her date disappeared after a bathroom break, leaving her to pay the nearly $185 bill.

Despite the online banter, the restaurant manager praised her oyster-eating skills and described her as “nice.” This viral story has certainly made her the “Queen of the Sea” and the “Oyster Obliterator.”