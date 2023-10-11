Colts’ rookie QB injured, Arizona dad protests school board

The NFL world was hit with surprising news as the Indianapolis Colts announced that their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.

This move comes after Richardson suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain during the Colts’ recent victory over the Tennessee Titans.

This injury setback marks another chapter in Richardson’s tumultuous rookie season, which has seen him dealing with injuries and even entering the NFL concussion protocol earlier in the season.

With Richardson sidelined, the Colts have signed quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad, while Gardner Minshew is set to take the reins as the starting quarterback, with Sam Ehlinger as his backup.

Meanwhile, in a different arena altogether, an Arizona father made waves by stripping down to a crop top and short shorts at a school board meeting to protest proposed changes to the school’s dress code.

Despite his bold demonstration, the school board voted in favor of a more lenient dress code policy, sparking debates among parents and educators alike.

