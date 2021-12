All Indiana

Colts surprise first responders, essential workers with meals

Members of the Indianapolis Colts made the rounds today to surprise and thank essential workers and first responders.

Colts cheerleaders and the team mascot, Blue, delivered meals and other fun items. This was all part of the team’s fan appreciation week.

They also delivered meals to firefighters, IndyGo staff and IU Health University Hospital.

WISH-TV’s Amber Hankins was there for one of the surprises.

Watch the video above for more on this story.