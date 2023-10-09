Colts win and injury woes; Prenup clash post-proposal—Is this Anything?

On today’s “Is this Anything?” hosted by Hammer & Nigel, two significant trending topics captured the discussion in the world of sports news and social issue.

First, the Indianapolis Colts secured a 23-16 victory against the Tennessee Titans. However, the triumph on the field was marred by a significant injury. In the second quarter, Colts player Anthony Richardson endured a hard hit from Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry. Unfortunately, the injury forced Richardson to leave the game with a right shoulder injury. He subsequently headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Medical assessments estimate that Richardson will be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks. As a result, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped into the game for the Colts.

In a separate segment, the show delved into a trending story that sparked a heated debate on Reddit. A 29-year-old man shared that he had proposed to his 27-year-old fiancée. However, their wedding planning took an unexpected turn when he insisted on having a prenuptial agreement. He explained that he wanted to protect his assets because he earns more than his soon-to-be spouse and also owns their home. This decision led to a fiery argument, with his fiancée accusing him of mistrust. The man defended his stance by highlighting his willingness to financially support his partner, who works in retail while he is employed in the tech industry.

The Reddit thread witnessed divided opinions, with some users supporting the idea of a prenup based on their own experiences, while others argued that it was inappropriate to bring up the topic after proposing. The story, originally reported by the Daily Mail, ignited discussions about the complexities of prenuptial agreements and the importance of communication in relationships.