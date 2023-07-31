Comedian and roundabout record holder Dave Dugan takes center stage

Get ready for a barrel of laughs as local comedian extraordinaire, Dave Dugan, graces our studio today! With an impressive claim to fame as the current record holder for completing a mind-boggling 1,000 laps around a roundabout in one go, Dave’s talent for both humor and sheer determination is truly unmatched. As he prepares for his upcoming show at the Echo Room this Friday and an exciting performance at Daniel’s Vineyard this Saturday, we can’t wait to hear what sidesplitting anecdotes and uproarious jokes he has in store for his audience. Dave’s unique blend of wit and charm is sure to leave everyone in stitches, making these shows an absolute must-attend for comedy enthusiasts and anyone in need of a good laugh!

During our studio session, we’ll delve into Dave Dugan’s comedic journey, exploring how he developed his comedic style and his experiences as a record-breaking comedian. With a reputation for engaging and captivating performances, his stand-up acts promise to leave audiences in stitches while showcasing his unmatched energy and charisma. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Dave’s or just discovering his comedic brilliance, make sure to catch him at the Echo Room and Daniel’s Vineyard for a night of unadulterated fun and laughter that will surely be talked about for years to come!