Comedian Becky Robinson to perform at Indy’s Old National Centre Saturday

Becky Robinson is best known for her explosively unique characters and viral videos which have racked up millions of views.

She’s an outrageous comedian appearing in Indy on Saturday, August 6 at the Old National Centre.

The comedian, writer, actor and voice over star joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share more about what you can expect from her show.

