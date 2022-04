All Indiana

Comedian Chris Distefano to perform at Old National Centre

Chris Distefano has an observational comedic style that allows him to poke fun at himself and those around him.

You’ve seen him on MTV’s “Guy Code,” IFC’s “Benders” and the Netflix gameshow “Ultimate Beastmaster,” and now you can see him this Friday, April 8 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre for his “Chrissy Chaos Tour.”

Distefano joined us Monday to discuss his exclusive deal with Comedy Central, upcoming comedy special, upcoming series and more!

For tickets, click here.