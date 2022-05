All Indiana

Comedian Costaki Economopoulos brings shows to central Indiana

Costaki Economopoulos has written jokes for Jay Leno and Bette Midler, you’ve seen him on showtime and he’s frequently heard on the Bob and Tom radio show.

Now you can see him live and in-person as he’s appearing Friday, May 6 at the American Legion in Lebanon and on Saturday, May 7 at the Elks Lodge in Plainfield.

Ahead of that, he joined us on “All Indiana” to share a little bit about him and what you can expect from the show.

Watch the video above to hear from him.