Comedian Dave Dugan to perform at Cracker’s Comedy Club this weekend, aims to break his roundabout driving world record

He’s Central Indiana’s home-grown comedian and he’s come full circle.

On May 6 and 7, Dave Dugan will be appearing at Crackers Comedy Club, the stage where his career began many years ago.

He’s also attempting to break his own world record in Carmel this month.

In 2018, Dugan set a world record by driving around a roundabout 717 times, and on May 11, he plans to break his own record as a fundraiser. Click here to donate.

To purchase tickets to this weekend’s shows click here.