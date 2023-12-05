Comedian Dave Landau coming to Indianapolis

Get ready for a night of laughter as comedian and the witty host of “Normal World” on Blaze TV, Dave Landau, prepares to take center stage in Indianapolis on December 15th at the Irving Theater.

Dave Landau’s comedic talents have made him a household name in the world of stand-up comedy, and this upcoming show promises to be a riotous affair.

In his interview, Dave will not only discuss the exciting details of his Indianapolis performance but also provide insights into his broader comedic journey and other entertaining ventures.

If you’re in the mood for some side-splitting humor, make sure to grab your tickets and check out showtimes for Dave’s December 15th show through Mad Hatter Shows’ Live Event Management for an unforgettable evening of laughter.