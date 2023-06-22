Comedian George Wallace to perform in Indy, a night to remember

Comedy legend George Wallace, known for his roles in Batman Forever (1995), The Ladykillers (2004) with Tom Hanks, The Wash (2001) with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and many more, is visiting Indianapolis this weekend at the Helium Comedy Club.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Wallace was destined to make others laugh. After attending the University of Akron, Ohio, Wallace moved to New York City to pursue his childhood dream and work in advertising.

After his first performance doing stand-up, Wallace then lived in New York, perfecting his craft with friend and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Wallace then moved to the West Coast, leaving behind his career in advertising. A week after leaving the field, Wallace began performing stand-up comedy more often. As Wallace began being recognized more for his talent, he was then offered a writer position for “The Redd Foxx Show.”

Since then, Wallace has been called “The Godfather of Comedy.” He has touched the hearts of many famous comedians, such as Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, and John Mulaney.

George Wallace has won several awards, including the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards. Wallace has also won Best Stand-Up Comedian at the American Comedy Awards.

Wallace has appeared on many infamous television shows, such as Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

George Wallace is known for his quick-thinking humor and his individuality.

Catch Wallace’s performance this Friday and Saturday at the Helium Comedy Club.