Comedian, inspirational speaker Derrick Tennant to perform in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Comedian and motivational speaker Derrick Tennant turned a tragedy into a way to inspire people while making them laugh.

An unknown injury left him paralyzed and in a coma. Doctors were forced to perform a surgery that took away his ability to move on his left side. After going through years of physical therapy, he’s still unable to use his left arm and still walks with a limp.

However, Derrick says, through the love of his family and friends, he found the inspiration to help others. He’s now an comic and speaker.

On Thursday’s “All Indiana,” Derrick gave some of his testimony along with a taste of what comedy fans in central Indiana can expect from his show on Friday and Saturday at Gutty’s Comedy Club in Greenwood. Ticket buyers who type in the code “WISH” will receive a special ticket discount at Gutty’s.